Arsenal could soon face a fight to retain Hector Bellerin’s services after the full-back’s agent admitted the player was dreaming of a move overseas.

The Gunners have plunged from one crisis to another this season as pressure has mounted on Unai Emery and amid the shambolic actions of midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was stripped of the captaincy after swearing at his own supporters.

Their concerns seemed to mount on Thursday evening when it was suggested two factors could force them to sell talisman striker and recently-appointed skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, but that appears to be the tip of the iceberg with worrying reports now emerging over Bellerin.

“At the moment he is focused on the team’s commitments, comes from a bad injury and is returning to his levels,” Albert Botines told Sky Sports Italia.

“He likes Italy, the interest of an Italian club has been there but I can’t reveal it,” he added. “He has a long contract and it won’t be easy to take him away from Arsenal. He is vice-captain, we will see how the season will go.”

Bellerin has been with Arsenal since arriving as a 16-year-old and news that he is turning his thoughts to a move elsewhere will present Emery with yet another unwanted headache in what is turning out to be a tumultuous season.

The under-fire Spaniard, however, has at least received some backing from striker Alexandre Lacazette, who insisted he was sure Emery had the support of the club’s hierarchy.

“We’re working together every day on a constant basis to pick up the slack,” he told the club website.

“The group definitely supports the coach and I’m sure the club does as well.

“We’re a very tight group, and we’re doing everything we can to improve.”