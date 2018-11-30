More woe for Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has suffered a hamstring injury.

United have said the Chile forward sustained the problem in training on Thursday.

“It requires further investigation to confirm severity,” a United spokesperson said.

The injury will further add to Sanchez’s disappointing time at Old Trafford.

He moved north from Arsenal in the January transfer window as part of a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan but his impact has been limited.

The 29-year-old has scored just four goals for United in 30 appearances and has found a regular first-team place hard to come by.

He was omitted from Tuesday’s Champions League win over Young Boys entirely and now appears set for more time on the sidelines.

Rumours of Sanchez leaving in January have intensified over the last few months and yesterday the Daily Mirror claimed Sanchez’s relationship with Jose Mourinho was at breaking point after the Chilean did not make the bench against Young Boys.

That snub is reported to have strengthened the former Arsenal star’s determination to quit Old Trafford after less than a year, as he fears he has no future at Old Trafford under Mourinho.

Sanchez, who is on wages in excess of £500,000-a-week, has told pals he wants to quit Manchester and has set his heart on a move to star-studded French champions PSG, according to the Daily Mirror.