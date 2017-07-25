More woe for Spurs as PSG move in on Argentinian target

Tottenham look set to miss out to PSG for Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, a report has claimed.

Mauricio Pochettino was keen to bring in the centre-back as cover for first-choice pairing Toby Aldeweireld and Jan Vertonghen, but Squawka claims they will miss out with the player seemingly set for a move to Ligue 1.

Spurs’ move from White Hart Lane has forced them to operate under a strict budget, evidenced by the fact that they are the only Premier League team yet to make a summer signing.

And while the North London club had offered £8.5m for the Argentina youth international’s services, not all of the fee was to be paid up front. PSG, however, were willing to pay the full fee in one payment, and have reportedly offered the player significantly higher wages.

As a result, it seems that Pochettino may have to wait a little longer for his first signing of the summer. Defenders Kyle Walker and Federico Fazio are the club’s only major departures, having left for Manchester City and Roma, respectively.