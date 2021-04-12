More woe for Wolves as another top star suffers season-ending injury

Wolves forward Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury which will almost certainly rule him out of Euro 2021.

The Portugal international will have surgery later this week on a damaged patella which forced him off in the first half of Friday’s victory at Fulham.

After consultation with a knee specialist in London, Wolves do not expect the 21-year-old to return until next season.

“Pedro Neto suffered a significant injury to his patella during the match against Fulham and, following a review with a knee specialist in London at the weekend, surgery has been planned for later this week,” said a statement from the Premier League.

“Unfortunately he is not expected to return to play until next season.”

Wolves defender Jonny will also have surgery this week to repair damage to the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee.

The 27-year-old Spaniard was injured in training last week, having only returned to action in February after a knee operation back in August.

“Jonny saw a specialist for his knee ligament injury. His surgery is also planned for later this week,” added the statement.

Nuno Espirito Santo: VAR not in spirit of game Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo hopes issues with VAR can be rectified by the time fans return to grounds, adding the system is not in the spirit of the game.

No return date has yet been set for defender Fernando Marcal. However, he is “making good progress” after groin surgery in February.

Wolves also announced midfielder Ruben Neves, who played in Friday’s match, has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

United in the hunt for Wolves midfielder

Man Utd have added a Premier League midfielder to their list of targets after his agent was surprisingly asked to search for a sale, claims a report.

Man Utd are expected to once again be a key player in the summer transfer window. The club are thought to be one of a handful of clubs capable of landing Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland. Paul Scholes recently revealed how much he believes the club will be willing to fork out to land the hitman.

Reeling would-be champions Man City in next season, however, will require more than just a lethal finisher.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked with all manner of players and positions. The latest report indicated a blockbuster swap deal could be on the cards to solve their goalkeeping conundrum.

Now, according to 90min, a midfield talisman has been added to their list of targets.

They declare that Wolves’ Portuguese international, Ruben Neves, is in their sights. What’s more, the club appear likely to sanction his sale.

That’s because Wolves’ parent company – Fosun International – are said to be seeking to ‘restructure their commitment to the club.’

That is not as drastic as it first sounds, but has led to super agent Jorge Mendes being tasked with finding new clubs for a number of his clients.

Neves, 24, is one such player, and will undoubtedly attract widespread attention.

Liverpool have frequently been credited with interest. Diogo Jota’s impressive debut campaign has shown the club’s young talent can go on to bigger and better things elsewhere.

Adding further fuel to the fire, the report adds that Neves himself is open to a ‘new challenge.’

A figure of at least £30m is touted as being required to bring Wolves to the table.