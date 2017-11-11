Moreno risks wrath of Klopp by blasting his treatment at Liverpool

Alberto Moreno has criticised his treatment by Jurgen Klopp last season, in an interview that is hardly likely to go down well with the Liverpool manager.

Moreno – back as Liverpool’s first-choice left-back after a season in which he played second fiddle to makeshift replacement James Milner – spoke about being ignored and sitting on the bench, describing the situation as “f**ked up”.

He accused Klopp of shunning him unfairly, failing to give him a reason for his axing and said that there was nothing he could do break into the first team.

“It has been strange,” Moreno said to reporters.

“He [Klopp] arrived and I played every game, then at the start of the next season I disappeared.

“In the summer I saw that the season was going to be f****d up and that’s how it was. I cannot find a reason for what happened.

“When I saw James Milner, a right-footed midfielder, at left-back I knew something was happening. He did not give me any explanations.

“There came a point where I trained, looked around and knew that no matter what I did, they were not going to play me.

“He told me the team was fine, that I should continue working. I did, but the opportunity didn’t come.

“I went to talk to him five or six times and the message was the same but nothing changed.”

Moreno’s return to the first team has come as a surprise given Liverpool spent £10million this summer to bring in Andrew Robertson from Hull. The Scotsman, meanwhile, has received a timely message of assurance from the Reds manager.