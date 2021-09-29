The form of Sheffield United youngster Morgan Gibbs-White could see him recalled from his loan spell by parent club Wolves in January, according to reports.

The England Under-21 international had a similar spell at Swansea City cut short last season when he was recalled earlier in the year, and local fears are that it may happen again.

“He has been transformative for a team lacking dynamism from midfield; providing pace, the ability to take out defenders and a scoring threat that has delivered twice already,” writes Sheffield Star journalist Alan Biggs.

“But – and this is by no means a criticism – can a loan player do almost too well?

“Naturally the desire for a talent to develop by thriving at a lower level on loan is part of the bargain. But it can become uncomfortable for the trading club.

“So let’s hope Wolves pick up enough to leave this player be for the season.”

The decision to loan Gibbs-White out on the final day of the summer transfer window had already raised eyebrows – even with Wolves manager Bruno Lage himself.

The attacking midfielder has gone on to register two goals and two assists in five appearances for the Blades. They are currently mid-table in the Championship.

Lage understands Gibbs-White ambition

Lage says he was initially reluctant to let Gibbs-White leave.

“I prefer him to stay but I need to respect the player and Morgan wants to play more. Morgan, I respect a lot, that ambition,” the Wolves boss said.

“I can give chances to improve in training but I don’t negotiate about time on the pitch. Therefore, I couldn’t make the promise. In the end the club and him took the decision to go on loan.”

On signing his loan deal, Gibbs-White also extended his contract with Wolves until 2024.

Gibbs-White has made more than 80 first-team appearances for the Molineux club. The England U21 star also scored his first top-flight goal against Brighton back in May.

