Moses reveals Mourinho ‘never spoke to him’ at Chelsea

Victor Moses has revealed Jose Mourinho never spoke to him while the Portuguese was Chelsea manager.

Chelsea winger Moses has impressed at Stamford Bridge this term, having spent the last three seasons on loan at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham.

And the Nigeria has lauded new manager Antonio Conte and suggests the Italian is vastly different to Mourinho.

“I’m delighted to be back,” Moses told ESPN FC. “I thought I did well in my first season here, but due to circumstances – a manager [Rafa Benitez] going, a manager [Mourinho] coming in – I wasn’t really given a chance.

“[Mourinho] never spoke to me. I thought in my head, ‘He’s got his own players already.’

“I think we chatted a couple of times on the phone – he asked if I was alright at Liverpool [where Moses was on loan], but that was it.

“The manager who is here now [Conte] is giving everyone a chance – even the young lads. I’m pleased that he’s here and I’ve just got to go out there and enjoy my football.

“As long as you work hard, the manager will see it and he’ll give you an opportunity.”