The 10 most expensive transfers involving England players launched by Gareth Southgate

Some of Southgate's England proteges have made big-money moves at club level

The news that Gareth Southgate has resigned in the wake of England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain has sparked reflection on the manager’s eight years in charge of the Three Lions.

Although a World Cup or European Championship triumph continues to prove elusive, the 53-year-old has overseen an unprecedented level of consistency at major tournaments, with runs to two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final.

And one of Southgate’s greatest strengths has been his ability to develop young prodigies into genuine stars on the international stage, with many of his charges earning big-money moves during his reign.

Here are the 10 most-expensive England players to have made their senior international debut during Southgate’s tenure (note, we’re not including players who made their England debut under a previous manager, even if they played under Southgate, like £93.5m man Harry Kane or £47.5m Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling).

All figures are inclusive of add-ons, with ties broken by the size of the initial fee.

10. Anthony Gordon – £45 million

Caps under Southgate: 4

Of which before transfer: 0

Winger Anthony Gordon had not yet made his England debut when he moved to Newcastle in a January 2023 deal worth up to £45 million – made up of a £40 million base fee plus £5 million in potential add-ons. In fact, the 23-year-old had to wait more than a year to receive his first Three Lions call-up.

Before moving to the Magpies, Gordon had impressed after graduating from Everton’s academy. And while eyebrows were raised at Newcastle’s sizeable outlay, he has shone since arriving at St. James’ Park, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists across his first season and a half with the club.

Previously an England regular at under-21 level, Gordon quickly assimilated to the senior ranks and earned a spot in Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024. Many observers felt the Newcastle star should have been utilised more in Germany.

9. Kalvin Phillips – £45 million

Caps under Southgate: 31

Of which before transfer: 23

The homegrown star of Leeds United’s return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, Kalvin Phillips’ performances at the heart of his boyhood club’s midfield earned him a big-money move to Premier League champions Manchester City in 2022.

Pep Guardiola’s side paid an initial £42 million for Phillips, with a further £3 million in performance-related add-ons. And while the England player hasn’t yet provided value for money for City as injuries have limited him to just 16 Premier League appearances, he remained a firm Southgate favourite.

So much so that the England boss was ridiculed during Euro 2024 for suggesting the Three Lions “don’t have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips”, who has made 31 appearances for the national team since his 2020 debut.

8. Ben Chilwell – £50 million

Caps under Southgate: 21

Of which before transfer: 11

Ben Chilwell became a regular call-up for England as Southgate refined his side after the 2018 World Cup. By the time of his £50 million move from Leicester to Chelsea in 2021, the left-back had earned 11 caps, with all but one as a starter.

Injuries have limited his England involvement more recently, with the 27-year-old picking up only 10 further caps since joining the Blues. And while Chilwell played in two friendlies earlier this year, he was not part of the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.

7. Ben White – £50 million

Caps under Southgate: 4

Of which before transfer: 2

Versatile Arsenal defender Ben White is perhaps the only player to make this list whose development prior to a big-money transfer Southgate can claim no hand in.

At the point the Gunners spent £50 million to sign White from Brighton in 2021, he had not yet made his competitive England debut. He had been called up to the Three Lions’ provisional 31-man squad for that summer’s European Championship, but he didn’t make the cut for the final selection and his first senior international appearance only came in a friendly.

And White has been a mysterious absentee from recent England squads. The Arsenal star enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 season with the Premier League runners-up, but a reported fall-out with Steve Holland, Southgate’s No.2, led to the full-back declining the opportunity to add to his four caps at this summer’s Euros.

6. Mason Mount – £60 million

Caps under Southgate: 36

Of which before transfer: 36

Mason Mount tended to be one of Gareth Southgate’s most trusted players during their time working together at the senior England level, until the midfielder’s fall from favour came after leaving Chelsea.

The 25-year-old played for Southgate in the under-21s and was invited to join-up with the Three Lions ahead of the 2018 World Cup to build experience.

Mount then started four times at Euro 2020, with a two-game absence a result of exposure to Covid rather than poor performance. And he made another four appearances – with two starts – at the 2022 World Cup.

But after an injury-ravaged campaign following a move to Manchester United last year in a deal worth up to £60 million, Mount was not a consideration when time came for Southgate to select his Euro 2024 side.

5. Jadon Sancho – £73 million

Caps under Southgate: 23

Of which before transfer: 22

Jadon Sancho was just 18 years old when Southgate handed him a senior England debut in the months after the 2018 World Cup. The gifted winger had been part of the Young Lions’ U-17 World Cup triumph the previous year and had become a star at club level with Borussia Dortmund.

He signed for Manchester United in a £73 million deal in 2021 but has endured a turbulent time thus far in his Old Trafford career, struggling to replicate his best form and falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite helping Dortmund reach the Champions League final while on loan with his former club over the second half of last season, Sancho did not even make the preliminary England squad for the Euros.

4. Harry Maguire – £80 million

Caps under Southgate: 63

Of which before transfer: 20

More than any other player listed here, Harry Maguire’s mega-money transfer owed a lot to his development and performances for England under Southgate.

The commanding centre-back was one of the breakout stars of the Three Lions’ run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. And just a year later, he became the most expensive defender in football history when he left Leicester City to join Manchester United for £80 million.

Having been a stalwart of Southgate’s sides throughout the manager’s reign, it was a shock to many when Maguire was cut from England’s final squad for the European Championship this year after a tumultuous couple of seasons at Old Trafford.

3. Jack Grealish – £100 million

Caps under Southgate: 36

Of which before transfer: 12

An Irish international at the youth level, Jack Grealish made his senior England debut in a 0-0 Nations League draw with Denmark in September 2020.

The Birmingham-born wide player’s international ascent came after a rise through the ranks at boyhood club Aston Villa that had seen him help the Midlanders earn promotion from the Championship and consolidate their Premier League status.

By the time Manchester City spent a British-record £100 million to sign him in the summer of 2021, Grealish had accumulated 13 caps and had featured heavily for the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

He started every game at the 2022 World Cup, too, but after falling out of favour at club level during the 2023-24 season, Grealish didn’t make the final cut for Southgate’s European Championship squad.

2. Declan Rice – £105 million

Caps under Southgate: 58

Of which before transfer: 43

Declan Rice had played three times for the Republic of Ireland at the senior international level before the London-born midfielder was convinced to switch allegiances to England in February 2019.

Southgate handed the then-West Ham star a Three Lions debut the following month and Rice played in all seven games of England’s run to the final of Euro 2020. Having firmly established himself as one of the manager’s most trusted call-ups, he was an ever-present again at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

Rice’s £105 million move to Arsenal last year made him the most expensive English player in history.

1. Jude Bellingham – £113.8 million

Caps under Southgate: 36

Of which before transfer: 24

Aged just 20 as the time, Jude Bellingham secured a dream move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, with the Spanish giants paying an initial £87.5 million that could rise to as much as £113.8 million depending on conditional add-ons.

The former Birmingham City youngster had shone in three seasons at Borussia Dortmund, developing into one of the best and most well-rounded midfielders in Europe. And by the time Madrid swooped, he’d become a central figure for England following a senior debut in November 2020, starring for Southgate’s Three Lions at the 2022 World Cup.

Bellingham won a Champions League and La Liga double in his first season in Spain and was named La Liga’s Player of the Year. He will be key to England’s post-Southgate future.

