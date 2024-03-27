The seven most in-demand strikers who are set for a blockbuster move this summer: Man Utd, Arsenal targets

These forwards could be in for a big move this summer.

Stars from Napoli, PSG and Sporting are among the most in-demand strikers who are set for a blockbuster move this summer.

It’s often said that scoring goals is the hardest thing in football and that’s often why strikers cost the big bucks. With the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all in the market for a new number nine this summer, there’s going to be plenty of competition vying for these players.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of the most in-demand forwards across world football right now who are destined for a big-money move this summer.

Victor Osimhen

There can be little doubt that Osimhen ranks among the best strikers in the world and plenty of top European sides have started to take notice.

The 25-year-old penned a fresh contract with Napoli in December which is valid until 2026, although the deal does include a tantalising £113m release clause.

Since moving to Italy in 2020, Osimhen has scored 72 goals in 125 appearances. Averaging a strike every 125.3 minutes over the last three and a half years, you can understand why so many top sides are interested.

Plenty of the usual suspects have been sniffing around the Nigerian forward of late with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG being interested according to TEAMtalk sources.

Given his age and profile, the 25-year-old is likely to be one of the most in-demand strikers this summer. Watch this space.

Viktor Gyokeres

When discussing the most in-form strikers in the world, it’s hard to ignore Gyokeres right now. Following a prolific season with Coventry City in the Championship, Sporting picked him up in the summer and he’s not stopped scoring since.

The Portuguese side managed to secure his signature for just €24m (£20.5m) and it’s fair to say that his value has risen considerably since then.

Across all competitions, Gyokeres has averaged a goal contribution every 63.8 minutes which is outstanding consistency. He’s managed to score an impressive 36 goals while also providing 14 assists too.

One of the most impressive aspects of Gyokeres’ game is how he’s able to create so many chances for himself. The Swedish international is a great dribbler and his impact around the box is obvious to see.

The likes of AC Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs interested and it’s easy to see why. His release clause at Sporting is £86m and it could take that sort of figure to prize him out of Portugal this summer.

Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman’s move to Real Madrid seems like it’s a given at this point. Despite Mbappe being fully aware that his future lies away from PSG, he’s not let that distract him this season.

Across Europe’s top five leagues, only Harry Kane has bagged more goals than Mbappe this year. In the league alone, he’s scored 24 goals while also providing five assists in that time.

He recently made an announcement regarding his future and confirmed that a final decision on his next club will be made before the Euros this summer.

“People will know my future before the Euros. I’m very calm about it,” the Frenchman told Telefoot.

“My future is no longer a huge topic at the club, no one talks to me about it anymore. I’ll be at the Euros with calm head, ready to do great things.”

We eagerly await to see him link up with Jude Bellingham and co at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lois Openda

Having impressed for RB Leipzig this season, several big clubs are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old striker. He’s already bagged 19 league goals throughout 2023-24 and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

What’s worth noting is that Openda does have a £70m release clause within his contract with RB Leipzig, although this only becomes valid in the summer of 2025.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham have all been linked with the forward in recent months. If he continues to score at his current rate, RB Leipzig will surely be braced for a bidding war this summer.

Serhou Guirassy

Had it not been for the prolific form of Kane, Guirassy would currently be leading the race for the Bundesliga Golden Boot.

The 28-year-old has been scoring with freakishly good consistency this season as he’s averaging a league goal every 68.1 minutes, having scored 22 goals so far.

On the back of his impressive form, the likes of Man Utd, Tottenham and West Ham have been linked with the Stuttgart forward.

His existing contract in Germany runs until the summer of 2026, although his deal does include a tantalising €17.5m release clause which will be active in the summer.

Evan Ferguson

Ferguson is one of the Premier League’s top prospects, but he certainly won’t come cheap. According to TEAMtalk sources, Brighton value the teenage forward at over £100m.

Since making his debut in 2021/22, the 19-year-old has scored 16 goals for Brighton and he’s garnered plenty of interest from some of England’s top clubs.

In recent months the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham have each been sniffing around the teenage sensation.

Gunners legend Emmanuel Petit thinks that Ferguson could be a worthy upgrade on Gabriel Jesus as he told Wett Freunde: “Gabriel Jesus always gives his all, but he always lacks the coolness in front of goal.

“Perhaps a big-name new signing would somehow give him wings. Evan Ferguson would prevail due to his effectiveness and coolness.”

Jonathan David

Since arriving at Lille in the summer of 2020, David hasn’t stopped scoring. The Canadian international has bagged 80 goals in 173 appearances for the French club which is a more than reasonable return.

During that time, he’s also been attracting plenty of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The 24-year-old is high on Man Utd’s striker target list and he’s also being looked at by Arsenal and Tottenham.

With his contract with Lille set to expire in 2025, this summer could be the ideal time for the French club to cash in on their prized asset.

