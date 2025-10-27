Most obvious sign yet Liverpool summer deal will be REVERSED and star sent back

A transfer Liverpool made in the summer is in growing danger of being aborted and the star sent back.

The brutal truth is only Hugo Ekitike has hit the ground running from Liverpool’s vast swathe of summer signings. The verdict is equally unimpressive for some of the players Liverpool let go too.

Kostas Tsimikas can’t get a game at Roma during his season-long loan. Harvey Elliott, meanwhile, has swapped limited minutes at Anfield for even more limited minutes at Villa Park.

The 22-year-old left Liverpool on a season-long loan that contains a conditional obligation to buy worth £35m. Elliott – a boyhood Liverpool fan – only agreed to leave for the benefit of his career.

Increased action was the main aim behind his departure but he’s racked up just 168 minutes of action across five appearances so far.

And in Villa’s biggest win of the season so far against Manchester City on Sunday, Elliott’s loan spell reached a new low.

Not only was Elliott not named in the starting eleven, but he was omitted from the matchday squad entirely.

Speaking after the match, manager Unai Emery confirmed Elliott was not injured and was simply left out for tactical reasons.

“In the squad we needed one player to take out but I decided him,” Emery said.

“I am happy with him, he’s training well. His commitment is fantastic, he’s a good guy.

“It was a tactical decision. I spoke with him about it and my advice was to keep going.

“He’s a very good player, only our demands are at a high level and some players and how they are performing last year and this year, are playing in the same position.

“We signed him because I believe in him. He will need time.”

Emery made sure to speak highly of the player but actions in this case speak louder than words…

Harvey Elliott deal could be cancelled

As mentioned, Elliott’s loan contains a conditional obligation to buy. If activated, Aston Villa will pay £35m to sign the playmaker outright.

According to The Athletic, the condition that triggers the obligation is Elliott making 10 appearances this season.

The report did not specify whether those appearances have to consist of a certain number of minutes, or if they must come in a specific competition, such as the Premier League, or whether all competitions count.

In any case, what is clear is Emery doesn’t seem to fancy Elliott and thus far, he’s made only five appearances in a Villa shirt.

If we continue to see Elliott remain rooted to the bench, the 22-year-old may wind up back at Anfield next summer.

