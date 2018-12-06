The mother of Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali has revealed that her son wishes to stay in Italy rather than move abroad.

It was recently reported that Chelsea and Manchester City are likely to be the only two clubs willing to meet the new €40m asking price for Tonali.

The two Premier League clubs, along with Inter Milan and Juventus, have been strongly linked with the midfielder, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that both the Blues and Inter watched the player during a 2-1 defeat to Venezia in Serie B.

Tonali, who has been labelled ‘the next Andrea Pirlo’, has been attracting plenty of interest this season and was recently called into Roberto Mancini’s senior Italian squad.

Roma and Napoli are also thought to have shown an interest in the 18-year-old, who has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Italian football.

The player’s mother, Mariarosaria Crivellari, told Radio Kiss Kiss that her son is a huge admirer of Gennaro Gattuso, and revealed that he wishes to stay in Italy.

“Inspired by Gattuso? He is a footballer who has been very close to him since childhood. He admired him so much that when he looked at him on TV he remained enchanted.

“Sandro made us understand that he would prefer to stay in Italy.”