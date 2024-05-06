Motherwell desperately want prodigy to stay as Aston Villa, Bournemouth interest ramps up

Motherwell have secured their safety for another year in the Scottish top flight and have had a season that has seen high moments but also some worrying ones.

However, they have produced one of the country’s most exciting talents and are now working hard to keep hold of the youngster.

Lennon Miller is only 17 but has been in tremendous for his team this season, standing out a mile in the Scottish Premiership.

His mature performances have brought a lot of interest and now Motherwell are fighting to keep him next season.

TEAMtalk sources state that the Fir Park side are working to convince the midfielder to stay at the club for one more year.

They believe that is best for his development and the chances of him getting the same game-time in a stronger league are low.

Motherwell hope to keep Lennon Miller for another year

Motherwell hope Miller will stay until at least 2025, when his contract expires, while some have suggested that a year extension and a sale next summer may be the best solution for all parties.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that there is interest from the Premier League in the teenager. Aston Villa and Bournemouth have both been named as interested parties.

Villa have been scouting Scottish football intensively in recent years, with the signing of Rory Wilson from Rangers being one example of their focus there.

Wilson, like Miller, is seen as an exciting talent and was recently rewarded with a new deal, however he had to move to the Villa U-21 squad and make his name in the English youth league.

More football the enticement to stay in Scotland

Wilson’s success with Aston Villa shows what Miller could achieve in England, but Motherwell believe that he should remain with them and continue his development for now.

There is no doubt the opportunity to earn higher wages with a Premier League club which will be tempting to Miller, but he is being guided by his father and former Pro, Lee Miller.

He played for Scotland as a striker and has been seen as a calm and sensible influence for his son.

There is no doubt that Miller jnr. will leave Motherwell at some point and the only question is whether he moves this summer or waits a year until the end of season window in 2025.