Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he had no choice but to start the struggling Romelu Lukaku against Juventus in midweek.

The Belgian hitman’s form has dipped alarmingly since the start of the season, with Lukaku failing to score in his last eight appearances for United in all competitions.

However, injury struggles for Alexis Sanchez and Mourinho’s preference for playing Marcus Rashford and Anythony Martial out wide, meant the Red Devils boss had to go with the out of form 25-year-old in the Champions League loss to Juve.

At his press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Everton, Mourinho said: “Well against Juventus, I couldn’t give him a break, I don’t think Carrick can play as a striker, so against Juventus we played with the players that we did.

“If we decided to give a rest to Lukaku and play Rashford, then who plays as a winger?

“We are not in the best moment to try to think about resting players or try to find solutions, the solutions is to use the players we have.”

Despite his current struggles, Mourinho has backed Lukaku to come back firing on all cylinders.

He added: “One day will be the game and one day he will score and one day his confidence levels will be back to normal, which clearly they are not, but I always feel that.”

