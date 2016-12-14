Mourinho admits he is ‘open to offers’ amid duo exit talk

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he is always open to offers on players amid talks a pair of players could leave.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay have been linked with Old Trafford exits in January, with Everton apparently interested in both players.

The Toffees are eager to find cover for Gareth Barry in midfield, while they also need attacking players after Yannick Bolasie’s serious knee ligament injury.

“I am always open to listen to offers for every player,” Mourinho stated.

“More than listen to offers, I am always ready to listen to the players themselves. So any player who knocks on my door and is not happy and wants to move, when the offers are correct, I will never stop a player from leaving even if it is to a rival.

“When [Juan] Mata left Chelsea to come to Manchester United [in 2014], in my mentality, [it’s] no problem at all. I am always open.”

Mourinho dodged a question on whether any players had submitted a transfer request, before admitting he is looking to keep his squad the same between now and the end of the season.

“Sometimes in matches – and matches is the place where the evaluation is real – you get disappointed with a performance. But in training, the professionalism and the way they do it, I can only say good things about everyone.

“I am happy with the squad I have. I would like my squad to be my squad until the end of the season and I am not going to any player to say, ‘You are going to leave’ because I am not happy, because I don’t want to have him.”

United sit in sixth position in the Premier League, six points outside the Champions League places.