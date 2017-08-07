Jose Mourinho makes Gareth Bale transfer vow for Man Utd

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he will try and sign Gareth Bale if the player does not feature in Tuesday’s Super Cup clash.

Normally the Portuguese boss refuses to speak about players from other clubs, but on Monday he made an exception and claimed United would be open to signing the former Tottenham man if he does not face them in Macedonia.

“If he’s playing tomorrow then I wouldn’t think of that [signing Bale],” Mourinho said in Macedonia ahead of the clash with Real Madrid.

“If he’s playing tomorrow it’s because he’s in the club’s plans. He has that ambition to continue in Madrid.

“I haven’t even thought about the possibility. If he’s not in the club plans – that what you are writing is true – with the arrival of another player, then we’ll try to wait for him on the other side and fight with other coaches.

“If he plays tomorrow it’s probably confirmation they’ll count on him next season.”