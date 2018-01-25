Mourinho admits huge Mkhitaryan fears after star’s move to Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has admitted he fears he will live to regret Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s sale from Manchester United – and believes he could become an even better player at Arsenal.

The Armenian star was allowed to join the Gunners in exchange for Alexis Sanchez, who has moved in the other direction.

But after a frustrating 18-month spell at Old Trafford for Mkhitayan, Mourinho fears United never saw the best of the player and that their loss could very much be Arsenal’s gain.

“I think was a fantastic deal and a fantastic deal is only fantastic if it is good for everybody,” Mourinho told a press conference on Thursday. “United and Arsenal made a fantastic deal, I lost a fantastic player, Mr Wenger lost a fantastic player, Alexis changed from a fantastic club to a giant club and Mkhi changed for a fantastic club, so was a great deal for everybody.”

Talking about what sort of player United were losing in Mkhitaryan, Mourinho continued: “I believe Mkhi is going to be even better than he was with us. With one and a half years in England, adapted, knows, Arsenal play the way they think, I think is a good move for everybody, that’s why I’m also happy for Mkhi.

“Could he perform better with us, could I take more from his talent, maybe, could he give a little more also to adapt to us, maybe but I don’t think regrets, he’s in our history, so good feeling for everybody and a very specific transfer between rivals in a big country which I have to say must happen more times.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.