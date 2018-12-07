Mourinho admits Man Utd are facing difficult and uncertain injury situation

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that three of his players could miss Saturday’s clash against Fulham.

Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are among the players that could be absent for the Red Devils against Fulham.

Mourinho is expecting a difficult afternoon against the Cottagers, whose boss Claudio Ranieri he described as “one of the two most important managers in the history of the Premier League” on the eve of the game.

Life will be made even harder at Old Trafford by the issues that Mourinho is having to juggle, with Sanchez and Victor Lindelof out injured.

Jones and Luke Shaw missed Wednesday’s match with knocks, while Martial, Bailly and Smalling will be assessed after Friday’s session.

“(We are) still waiting for conclusions, still waiting for people like Martial, Smalling, Jones – people with these kind of doubts,” Mourinho said.

“But there is a good spirit and people are putting themselves on the line like Chris did in the last match and Jones did against Southampton (in last weekend’s 2-2 draw).

“That’s important when we have so many matches and problems with some players.”