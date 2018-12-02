Mourinho admits Man Utd star was off-colour at Southampton

Jose Mourinho has conceded Romelu Lukaku endured an off-colour night at Southampton, but tipped the Belgium striker to be boosted by his St Mary’s goal.

Lukaku fluffed one fine early chance before blasting home in the second half as lacklustre United scrambled a 2-2 Premier League draw at Southampton on Saturday.

The 25-year-old even fell over trying to trap the ball at one point in a sluggish showing, about which Mourinho refused to defend his target man.

When asked how Lukaku was given his off-kilter touches, Mourinho replied: “So tell that, write that; don’t ask me.”

Lukaku did however conjure a fine finish for his first goal in seven matches in all competitions, leaving Mourinho hopeful he will now inch back towards top form.

“I think the goal is always important in a striker,” said Mourinho.

“But I have to say that I’m super happy with Marcus Rashford’s performance and he didn’t score a goal. So sometimes goals are not everything.

“But for a player who hasn’t scored for quite a long time, to score a goal, a good goal, I think is always nice.

“I can imagine that he will go with a better feeling from this match than previously.”