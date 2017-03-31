Mourinho admits ‘regrets’ over Schweini’s Man Utd treatment

Jose Mourinho has hailed Bastian Schweinsteiger’s professionalism after admitting his treatment of the German at Manchester United was “not right”.

Schweinsteiger was exiled by Mourinho after the Portuguese manager decided he was surplus to requirements and made him train with the youth team.

The 32-year-old officially joined Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire this week after making only 18 Premier League appearances in two seasons at Old Trafford.

Mourinho did include the Germany international in squads in the lead up to his exit but admits there were regrets over how he dealt with the World Cup winner.

“I do regret it, yeah,” said Mourinho at his pre-match press conference.

“I would let him be in the squad. I know that at that moment we had too many players, if you remember we had many players in these doubtful situations, Schneiderlin, Depay, Andreas Pereira, Tyler Blackett, James Wilson.

“We had a huge squad in the beginning but after knowing him as a person and a professional and the way he was respecting my decisions as a manager, yes I regret it and it is no problem for me to admit it, because I have told him.”

“He’s in the category of players that I feel sorry for something I did to him. I don’t want to speak about him as a player, as a player I would or would not buy. I want to speak about him as a professional, as a human being.

“It was the last thing I told him before he left – ‘I was not right with you once. I have to be right to you now.’ So when he was asking me to let him leave, I had to say yes, you can leave because I did it once, I cannot do it twice.”