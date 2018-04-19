Mourinho admits WBA shame as Man Utd boss defends his record

Jose Mourinho has admitted that Manchester United’s return to winning ways was not enough to ease his pain and shame over Sunday’s shock home defeat to West Brom.

Goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku helped United to a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium – a result very much needed after the criticism that come their way following Sunday’s 1-0 home reverse to the relegation-haunted Baggies.

But Mourinho insisted he continues to mourn that loss, even if he still believes Manchester United can catch back up with champions and rivals Manchetser City in future.

“My face is still the face of last Sunday and not the face of somebody who just finished a game and a win,” said Mourinho.

“I still live with the emotions of last Sunday.

“I know how to win titles. In case some of you guys don’t know I won eight championships in four different countries, and three in this country.

“I know why you win, I know why you don’t win.

“OK, no doubts about City’s quality, and that in any circumstances they would win this title because they are the better (team).

“But we could have, perfectly, I would say 10 more points than we have,” said the United boss, who also launched a vigorous defence of Paul Pogba.

“No doubts we should have 10 more points than we have.”

