Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that his side need time to get up to speed, once again citing the World Cup as a reason for their slow start.

United are looking to bounce back on Monday night following a 3-2 defeat away to Brighton last Sunday in their second game of the season.

The result sparked speculation about the Portuguese coach’s relationship with his squad and with CEO Ed Woodward.

However, Mourinho has once again denied a rift in the Red Devils’ camp, insisting that results will follow once players return from injury.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, he said: “When you have a good week when you train really well, things are positive, you expect good individual performances. You don’t expect mistakes and you expect a good result, not a defeat.

“Normally when you lose you want to play immediately and two days after that was not the case. But I am happy that was not the case because in this moment we need some time.

“We need players to be back, we need players to train more to have a kind of pre-season after the pre-season that they didn’t have after the World Cup.”

