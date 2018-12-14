Mourinho aims thinly-veiled dig at Klopp over lack of Liverpool trophies

Jose Mourinho has given his verdict on Liverpool’s spending power and their lack of trophies ahead of Sunday’s clash at Anfield.

United head to Merseyside this weekend sitting sixth in the Premier League table, a whopping 16 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten leaders.

Ahead of the game, Mourinho was asked if he thinks United would be challenging for the title if he had been allowed to spend the amount Klopp has.

He said: “It’s not just about the money they spend in the summer, is about many things.

“It’s not just about spending money and reinforcing the squad, a football team is more than that, is not just about spending the money.

“It’s like a house, it’s not just about buying the furniture, you have to do work, you spend money on the best possible furniture and then you’re ready to live in an amazing house.”

Liverpool are still waiting to claim their first trophy under Klopp, while Mourinho won three in his first campain at United.

When asked how important winning silverware is, Mourinho added: “I don’t know, depends on the way you approach it. I think trophies matter, it matters, especially when you have the potential to fight for trophies and especially when you clearly say the objective is to win the trophy.

“I think sometimes to just say is not very intelligent, but when you have the potential, you have nothing to hide, you know from day one your potential and your desire has a relation with the potential because to say we want to win.

“Everyone can say that but another is to say the potential in a way you have but I think Jurgen said already they want to win the Premier League, that is their objective.”