Mourinho angry over delay in Man Utd star’s contract talks as PSG prepare £30m bid

Jose Mourinho is said to be fuming over delays in Marcos Rojo’s contract talks, with PSG ready to pounce for the Manchester United defender.

The United chief reportedly wants to secure the Argentina centre-back’s future at Old Trafford, but has been left frustrated over the time it has taken to extend his deal beyond 2019, according to the Sun on Sunday.

The report goes on to state that French giants PSG are monitoring the player’s situation and are ready to make a £30million summer bid for the 27-year-old.

The former Sporting Lisbon star has just 15 months remaining on his current United deal and has yet to agree on fresh terms, with the club stating that negotiations with senior players are taking longer to resolve.

PSG are wanting to bring Rojo to Paris to link up with fellow countryman Angel Di Maria, and are said to be hoping that the arrival of another Argentine will convince the former United star to stay put after Di Maria was linked with an exit during the winter transfer window.

Rojo joined United for £16million in 2014 and has endured mixed fortunes during his time at Old Trafford, suffering with injury issues and a lack of form.

Mourinho, however, is said to be a big fan of the player’s versatility and wants to extend his stay beyond 2019.