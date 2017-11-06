Mourinho explains why United duo will be given time off

Jose Mourinho has given the green light for his players Ander Herrera and Chris Smalling to have a week off during the international break.

Both players played the full 90 minutes as United fell to a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of an Alvaro Morata goal.

The defeat meant United’s city rivals, Manchester City, extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points over the weekend.

Several players from Mourinho’s squad have jetted off to represent their respective countries during the upcoming international break, but Herrera and Smalling were both not selected by their international managers.

Whilst speaking to MUTV about how he will prepare his side for their match on November 18, the Portuguese manager said: “The international break means the majority of the players fly now from London to their countries.

“They all disappear and then we have a couple who aren’t selected for their national team, like [Chris] Smalling and [Ander] Herrera and they really deserve, after so many matches, to have a week off which I’m going to give them.”

Despite the alarming gap that is being created between Man City and their title rivals, Herrera believes his side are still in with a great shot of winning the league.

“Now it’s the international break and some players will have rests, some players will have to play,” he said.

“But now we have to think about Newcastle because it’s still November, we still have a lot to play for and I’ve never seen a team winning the league in November.

“We’re still second, eight points behind City but, in the Premier League, anything can happen and eight points, sometimes, is nothing.

“We cannot think now that we have lost the league because we still have a lot of games to play,” the Spaniard concluded.

Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.