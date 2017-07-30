Mourinho becoming “frustrated” with lack of transfer activity

Jose Mourinho is reportedly becoming ‘frustrated’ at Manchester United’s lack of transfer activity so far this summer.

Back in July, it was reported that the Portuguese was ‘concerned’ with the club’s inability to sign his main transfer targets, with centre-half Victor Lindelof the only player to have arrived by that point.

Romleu Lukaku is the only other player to have arrived since, with the Premier League season now starting in less than a fortnight.

United face Real Madrid in the Super Cup final on August 8, but any new signings might not be completed even before that date.

Moves for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic are still in the pipeline, but the club have so far shown reluctance to meet the asking prices for either player.

The Daily Mirror reports that Mourinho feels that owners the Glazer family are “trying to do business on the cheap”.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has led negotiations for each of Mourinho’s targets, but has thus far been unable to close any beyond that of Lindelof and Lukaku.

The message from the Glazer family is that the club ‘should play a waiting game’ instead of panicking, however.

This ‘has angered Mourinho’, whose frustrations were furthered when a move for Eric Dier failed to come to fruition.

As Mullock reports: “Mourinho has made it clear that he needs a minimum of four top-class recruits if he is going to have a realistic tilt at the title.”