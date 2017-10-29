Mourinho blasts Man Utd fans over Lukaku treatment
Jose Mourinho has accused Manchester United fans of failing to appreciate striker Romelu Lukaku.
Lukaku has scored seven Premier League goals since joinin from Everton for £75million last summer, although his form has dipped slightly of late.
He again failed to find the net in United’s 1-0 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford, prompting some criticism from fans.
However, Mourinho has backed his striker, claiming those fans are not giving him the credit he deserves.
“Yeah, I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don’t support him so much,” Mourinho told MUTV.
“He gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference.
“I don’t think it is fair at all. So I’m a bit disappointed – but not with him. With him very pleased.”