Mourinho blasts Man Utd squad as he defends Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has delivered a scathing assessment of his squad and their preseason tour to the US.

United lost 4-1 to Liverpool over the weekend, and after the match Mourinho used a press conference to attack the club’s transfer stance, wantaway striker Anthony Martial and the unfit Antonio Valencia.

Mourinho then went on to defend Alexis Sanchez staunchly, but in doing so criticised the players around him.

“Do you want him to be very happy with the players he has around him?” he asked.

“We are not playing here to improve the team or our dynamic or routines. We are playing here just to try to survive and to have some not-very-ugly results.

“Alexis is the only attacking player we have. We don’t have wingers, we don’t have strikers.

“He’s the only one who is here, and the poor man is there trying his best, with the frustration of somebody that wants more.”

