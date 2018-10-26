Jose Mourinho was quick to blame certain national teams for the injury problems currently surrounding his side.

Alexis Sanchez again looks set to miss out against Everton this weekend, while Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot and Marouane Fellaini could also be absent once more.

Jesse Lingard and Scott McTominay may return from injury, but Mourinho’s anger at the treatment of his players on international duty was clear after he had to cope with a depleted squad for the Champions League loss to Juventus.

“All of them national team,” the United boss said. “We play against Newcastle and we go to the national team period in a good situation and then after two weeks we lost Dalot in Portugal, we lost Fellaini in Belgium. We lost Alexis with Chile, we lost – who else? – McTominay with Scotland.

“And some of them, the national teams they were very professional with us and they send the players back and we could start the process early.

“But some of them, they weren’t and they kept the players and we didn’t even know the dimension and the nature of the injuries, so when the players arrived here two days before Chelsea, we have no idea what is going on.”

