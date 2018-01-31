Mourinho blocks defender’s Man Utd exit amid Roma links0

Manchester United will not allow Daley Blind to leave the club on deadline day, according to the player’s father.

Former Ajax and Holland manager Danny Blind spoke to LaRoma24 today, confirming that Jose Mourinho will not let his son depart on deadline day.

Sky Italia claimed on Tuesday that United had offered the defender to Roma, with the 27-year-old interested in the move. Roma recently lost Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea and are looking for reinforcements as a result.

The Giallorossi were aiming to secure a loan deal with option to buy for the Dutch international, but Blind Snr. claims any deal will be difficult.

“Time is running out because it’s the last day of the transfer window,” he said today.

“I can confirm that Roma want him but Manchester United don’t want to let him go on loan, only on a permanent basis in the summer.

“It’s really difficult [to negotiate a move] because Manchester United want to keep him to play in the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

“Italy would be an interesting choice for him, but Manchester United is a huge club that doesn’t need to sell players and doesn’t need the money.

“Mourinho wants to keep this group together. Maybe if we had a few days, a week perhaps [a deal would be possible], but we’ve only got a few hours, so it’s really very difficult.”

PLANET SPORT recommends: Johnny Nic tears into T20 cricket. (Cricket365)

More from Planet Sport: Remembering the magic of Martina Hingis. (Tennis365)

PLANET SPORT QUIZ! How well do you know Martina Hingis’ career? (Tennis365)