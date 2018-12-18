‘Buy the bus, park the bus, throw players under the bus’

Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United with immediate effect after the club’s worst ever start to a Premier League season. Join the debate…

He has left the club

Alfie07

Ding dong the witch is dead

killyboye

At last halleluja!!!

Zico

As long as Zidane doesn’t get the job

killyboye

Did not see that coming. But seeing the faces on Woodward, Charlton and Fergie at the wkd i am not that surprised. In some ways when you look back at when he first came, the initial press conferences and the hope amongst fans that he would get things back on track, its a sad day that another manager has come and gone.

He was never a manager i thought would work out long term but its always sad to see it go pear shaped like this. Whatever you think of Mourinho, i am sure he tried to make a success of it. I really hope a lot of the players who have paramount in creating the sh*t we are in the middle off right now, don’t get a pass and are also moved on come the summer.

N1xer

A temporary appointment from outside the club?? What is going on now? Will it be Giggs in a joint role with the Wales job?

N1xer

It’s a shame.He bought it on himself and he’s done it at every club he’s been at.Buy the bus,park the bus and throw players under the bus.I’ve never come across a manager who’s criticised his players publicly so much.That was not the right thing to do.He lost the dressing room at the beggining of the season.I’m surprised it took the owners so long to realise that.

I think the most comical part about all this,is the support of their own fans towards him.They constantly abused and insulted him whilst he was at chelsea and at Man united he was their god.

I wonder how they must be feeling.Anyhow it’s bad news for the rest of us as now they actually have a shot at the top 4 for next season.

the specialone