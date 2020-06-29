Mourinho chases reunion with Real Madrid star as price drops to €25m

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reported to be targeting a summer swoop on Real Madrid for winger Lucas Vazquez.

Mourinho was in charge at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013 when the Spain international was in their reserve set-up.

Vazquez stepped up to the Los Blancos senior team in 2015 and has gone on to make 201 appearances, scoring 24 goals.

The winger was said to have seen a €150m approach from Man Utd fail in summer 2019.

However, Vazquez has made just 14 LaLiga appearances this season – by far the lowest of his time at Real. As such, Mundo Deportivo reports the 28-year-old is seen as disposable by Zinedine Zidane as he looks to generate funds for a summer rebuild.

As per the report, the LaLiga table-toppers are now seeking a fee as low as €25m for the nine-times capped international.

That fee has generated interest from Mourinho, who wants to add more attacking options to his squad. The Spurs boss complained recently about a lack of depth up front during the recent 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

“I like my team performance, especially for 70 minutes,” Mourinho said. “I felt always in control. We gave them the kind of game they don’t like very much.

“But from minute 65, 70, I had some tired people on the pitch without the options to change them. The way we were playing our attacking players were fundamental to defensive intensity but also fundamental to transition attack.

“Without Lucas and Dele, we didn’t have these attacking players on the bench.”

Vazquez’s contract at the Bernabeu is due to expire in 2021. As such, Mundo Deportivo says Tottenham could launch an opening gambit of just €17m to try their luck with Real.

Talks over an extension have stalled and it seems Real are willing to let him leave if the price is right.

Belgian defender hints at Tottenham switch

Atalanta right-back Timothy Castagne has admitted that he would not be able to turn down a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho is on the hunt for a new right-back this summer, with Serge Aurier failing to convince. Spurs had been in the market for Thomas Meunier, but were disappointed when he joined Borussia Dortmund instead.

As an alternative, Tottenham could turn to another Belgian international in Castagne. The 24-year-old has played his part in Atalanta’s growth over the past few years, but could now be ready for the next step.

Reports have linked him with a move to Spurs – or indeed PSG, to replace Meunier. And Castagne would be happy with either destination – even admitting he hopes the news is concrete.

