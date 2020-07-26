Mourinho makes cheeky top four quip after guiding Tottenham to Europe

Jose Mourinho could not help pointing towards his personal achievements after Tottenham secured European qualification on the last day.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Spurs, who brought Mourinho in to replace Mauricio Pochettino in November. The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has managed to get them back on track, and a draw with Crystal Palace on the final day saw them sneak into sixth place to qualify for the Europa League.

Given that they had been outside the top six for more than half of the season, it’s an impressive achievement on Mourinho’s part.

And the Tottenham manager was keen to point out that they would be even higher in the table had they been with him all season.

“The season was crazy, since they played the Champions League final it has been up and down and really hard,” he said.

“We, in this group of matches managed to get results and to perform. Not today, it was not the best. But in this period we played well, get results and be solid to put ourselves in the position to get in the Europa League.

“From a personal point of view I’m happy because since I arrived we would be fourth which is good with all the problems we had.”