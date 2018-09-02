Yerry Mina’s reasons for joining Everton ahead of Manchester United this summer have been explained.

The Colombia defender moved to Goodison Park from Barcelona on transfer deadline day, signing on a permanent deal believed to be in the region of £27million.

Mina surprised plenty by joining the Toffees ahead of United, who had also tracked him, and a report has now lifted the lid on his reasoning.

Mina had previously suggested it was Everton’s ambition that persuaded to sign, but a story in The Sun claims the Colombia defender was made to feel far more wanted by Marco Silva than Jose Mourinho ever did.

The paper claims Mina has told pals he was more than willing to join United, but was never contacted by Mourinho to explain what he expected of him at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, that led Mina to believe that Mourinho was instead actively pursuing other central defensive targets ahead of him, making him feel unwanted by the Portuguese coach.

And finally, it’s also claimed that the real clincher for Mina was a personal chat with Silva who rang him to tell him why he should join Everton.

As it transpired, United missed out on signing all their central defensive targets, leaving Mourinho to blame the likes of Ed Woodward for their transfer failures.

In addition, the paper has a fourth explanation as to why United may have missed out. They claim United pulled back on the deal after his agent demanded too much of a cut in the transfer. But United then went back to Barca to try and cut out the middle man and make a new offer to sign him.

And that left Everton, who also signed his Barcelona teammate Andre Gomes on the same day, free to land the defender in a big-money deal.

The Colombian is yet to be involved in a matchday squad for Everton since the transfer due to a foot injury.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.