Mourinho claimed to have made Bale huge Man Utd promise

Jose Mourinho is reported to have held transfer talks with Gareth Bale and is doing his upmost to convince him to sign for Manchester United.

The 28-year-old Wales forward is a man in demand this summer after he admitted following his two-goal display in the Champions League final that he “needs to play more regular football”.

The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham have both been heavily linked to the player, while there has been interest on the continent with Bayern Munich reported to have had an approach rejected.

Many believe Bale’s next destination should he leave Real Madrid will be Old Trafford and a Spanish-based journalist claims to have the inside track on the potential move and that talks between the player and Mourinho have already taken place.

And according to Eduardo Inda, Mourinho has promised the Welshman he can win the Ballon d’Or at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Spanish sports programme El Chiringuito, Inda said: “Mourinho has given an argument to Bale, who loves him. Mourinho said, ‘Gareth, with us, with me, you will be once and for all the Golden Ball [win the Balon d’Or].

“That is what Mourinho has transmitted to Bale.”

Bale has won four Champions League trophies during his five-year stay at the Bernabeu, but clearly has grown frustrated by his lack of regular action under previous manager Zinedine Zidane.

However, Zidane’s departure as manager could yet lead to a change of heart for Bale, with the European champions confirming the appointment of Julen Lopetegui following the World Cup.

