Mourinho clarifies Mbappe bust-up claims as Real Madrid boss reacts to Liverpool rumours

Jose Mourinho has moved to play down reports suggesting he has fallen out with star striker Kylian Mbappe amid two apparent acts of defiance in recent weeks, and following claims this week that the Real Madrid superstar is angling for a blockbuster 2027 transfer to Liverpool.

The France forward is rarely out of the headlines, and the recent international break has proved no different. Firstly, the star was alleged to have attended a nightclub in Paris while away on international duty, while he also posted a photo of himself riding a bicycle – something Mourinho very publicly prohibits for fear of injury.

In the aftermath of all that, two well-connected journalists in Spain this week have gone out on a limb to suggest that Mbappe is pushing to leave the Bernabeu in 2027, with a move to the Premier League – and in particular, long-term suitors Liverpool – very much on his radar.

However, while he is very much a manager who lives on the wild side, Mourinho has moved quickly to douse reports that Mbappe is testing his patience and has dismissed claims that he will be banished from the Real Madrid side for this weekend’s return to LaLiga action against Villarreal.

Mbappe also returned from international duty with an issue with his knee, though Mourinho is adamant all is well.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday evening’s Bernabeu clash, the Portuguese insisted: “He came here after the injury and was diagnosed.

“He went for an outpatient consultation because his knee has a medical history that cannot be overlooked. The diagnoses were in complete agreement. There is a recovery plan, the details of which you don’t need to know.”

Mourinho also pointed an angry finger at the media, insisting they are looking for problems that simply are not there.

“And then there’s the hunt for problems. As if the real problems football has faced in recent weeks weren’t enough,” the 63-year-old said.

“First, the nightclub that wasn’t a nightclub – it was a venue for a private Paris Fashion Week event. Then, the bicycle incident in Switzerland, at a hotel made up of small cabins.”

Elaborating on the incident, he added: “The bicycles were simply there to get around the communal areas of a quiet hotel, yet it was made to look as though he was riding in the Tour de Suisse.”

DON’T MISS: Michael Olise reaches final decision on Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona moves as Bayern talks begin – Exclusive

Mourinho wants Mbappe love from Real Madrid fans

Mourinho has also called on Real Madrid supporters to show the player their love and respect, insisting he needs their loyalty rather than anger and having indicated that links claiming that the player wants out, and is angling for a move to Liverpool, should be ignored.

“I hope the Bernabéu will be fair and intelligent. You have to read between the lines,” Mourinho added.

“I promise the Bernabéu that when a player doesn’t behave like a Real Madrid player 24 hours a day and doesn’t fulfil his obligations, you won’t see that player on the pitch or on the bench – he’ll be on the bench. Mbappe will play tomorrow, and that’s because I’m sure he hasn’t let Real Madrid down.”

MORE REAL MADRID NEWS ON TEAMTALK

* Report – Real Madrid issue Mbappe ultimatum as shock claims of €250m Liverpool move gather pace

* Aston Villa move for dazzling Real Madrid star gaining traction after insider’s big reveal

* Real Madrid make decision on selling Endrick to Arsenal after talks with frustrated forward

Mourinho admits he wants an improvement from his side after a frustrating 2-1 loss at Atletico before the international break left Los Blancos down in fourth and some six points adrift of reigning champions Barcelona.

“Obviously, we have things to improve. We lost the match against Atlético de Madrid because it should have been 11 against nine, and it was 11 against 11. That was true, but as a coach I can’t dwell on that.”

Mourinho also insists that any time off granted to injured players this week was sanctioned by him and that all his players had done so after following the correct protocols.

“The injured players came straight to Valdebebas, received their diagnoses and were given recovery plans. Arda [Guler], for example, was given two unscheduled days off by me.”