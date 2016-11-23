Mourinho clears up speculation on future of Ibrahimovic

After being linked with the MLS in recent days, Jose Mourinho has confirmed the future of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Red Devils’ boss spoke to the media ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash against Feyenoord, and insisted the Swede is not going anywhere until at least 2018.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s situation is simple: we are happy with him. We are going to execute option of second season.

“He’s happy, he’s committed, he’s loving his life as football player at Man United and it’s the last big challenge of his wonderful career.”

Ibrahimovic himself followed Mourinho in the press conference, and confirmed that while talks have not been held, the clause is automatic.

“For the moment we haven’t had any discussions. I have a comment that says one plus one. I feel good, I feel fresh, I feel in shape, so it will probably be a second year. I want to perform like I can do and not waste time.

“The second year goes automatic after one, so if it continues like this, yes.”

In typical Zlatan style, the 35-year-old insisted the whole city of Manchester was glowing upon his arrival.

“United has to be in the top every year. That is where they belong and that is what we are working for. But it takes time.

“Once I stepped into the city the whole city was shining, but I feel it shining now 24 hours, even if it gets dark by three or four o’clock, I’m here and I’m having a good time. I feel comfortable, I feel good, I’m simple. I’m happy.”