Mourinho completes first Roma signing as Wolves man joins in £9.8m deal

Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio has joined Serie A side Roma from Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

The Premier League club confirmed the deal, which Roma stated to be for an initial £9.8million, on Tuesday evening. Patricio, 33, becomes Jose Mourinho’s first signing since the former Tottenham boss was appointed as head coach at Roma in May.

“Roma is a big club and a new challenge and I’m excited to try and help the club achieve its targets,” Patricio said on www.asroma.com.

“In Jose Mourinho we are talking about one of the greatest coaches in the world and I am excited to start working with him and doing everything I can to help the team.”

Patricio joined Wolves in 2018 after requesting to leave Sporting following an attack on the Lisbon club’s training ground by fans.

The veteran goalkeeper made more than 135 appearances for Wolves, with 37 clean sheets, and helped the team qualify for Europe under former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club’s official website: “We would all like to thank Rui for everything he has done for Wolves during the past three seasons.

“He has been part of the best years of the club’s recent history, in terms of the success we have had, coming to us when we were newly promoted and helping the club to achieve two seventh place finishes.

“He’s been a fantastic servant to the club, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for him to experience a new club in a new league, and a good move for everybody involved. We certainly wish him the very best of luck at Roma.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool would only be able to offer Adama Traore a limited role in their squad if they signed the forward from Wolves, one pundit claims.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a potential transfer target for Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer. He only has two years left on his contract at Molineux and reportedly ‘annoyed’ club chiefs with his indecision over an extension last season. Despite further claims saying that he has decided to pen fresh terms, he has yet to go through with the move.

More recently, Liverpool supposedly tested the water by telling Wolves what they would pay for Traore.

They were quickly laughed off, though, and handed an ultimatum over the winger’s transfer fee.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips has insisted that Traore would only get a bit-part role – similar to that played by exit-linked Xherdan Shaqiri – at Anfield anyway, because of his inconsistent form.

“I could not see him as anything more than an impact player for Liverpool next season. That would be it for me,” the pundit said.

“He could have a similar role in the squad to someone like Xherdan Shaqiri.

“Traore has blown very hot and cold of late. Two seasons ago he was phenomenal but last season he was a different player. He certainly didn’t reach those levels again.

“As an impact player, any club would take him. But are Liverpool going to sign a player for a big fee, on big wages to sit on the bench? I cannot see it happening to be honest.”

