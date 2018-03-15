Mourinho confident of luring £60m Chelsea star to Man Utd

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to splash out £60million to land Chelsea star Willian this summer.

The Brazilian has arguably been the Blues’ most consistent performer this season, despite being in and out of Antonio Conte’s side, and has long been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho tried to land the 29-year-old last summer but was told in no uncertain terms by Chelsea that the player was not for sale.

The Sun, however, reports that United will renew their interest in the attacker this summer, as Mourinho looks to build a squad capable of challenging runaway Premier League leaders Man City next term.

An Old Trafford source told The Sun: “Jose is still interested in him. The club had a sniff last year but Matic was the only possibility.

“He does not have long left on his contract. The boss is a huge fan of his, he is always pull of praise.

“God knows where this leaves the rest of the wide players at the club but it cannot be good for them.

“He is a fantastic trainer with a great attitude towards his football according to Jose.”

The report goes on to state that Willian wants to sit down with Chelsea at the end of the season for talks over a new contract, but that he is prepared to leave for a fee of around £60million if his bumper terms are not met.

