Mourinho confirms Tottenham star will face Watford despite transfer talks

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Christian Eriksen will play when Tottenham visit Watford on Saturday, despite speculation about his future.

The Denmark midfielder is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this month but Spurs boss Mourinho insists the Serie A club have not yet made an offer.

Speaking about Eriksen, he said: “You have to ask the agent and Inter because they know more than me.

“If they are confident it is because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn’t happen yet.

“When I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities, it makes me surprised. He is trying to do his best and it is normal until January 31 his brain is not totally focused.

“It is a normal consequence of the situation. I still don’t understand that optimism. For a few matches people are saying he is playing his last game. Eriksen plays tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes the club should do all they can to sign Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona this month.

The Daily Telegraph claimed earlier this week that Spurs had been offered the chance to sign the France international in the January transfer window.

Signing a new centre-back is believed to be one of Mourinho’s main priorities this month, particularly given the number of defensive errors since he took charge, and Bent believes that a move for Umtiti would be something of a no-brainer. Read more…