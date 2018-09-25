Jose Mourinho has stripped Paul Pogba of the vice-captaincy but the Manchester United manager denied claims he has fallen out with the midfielder.

The news came on a dramatic day at Old Trafford, where the hosts deservedly bowed out of the Carabao Cup to Derby on penalties as a cloud over their club-record signing hung overhead.

In the build-up to the third-round tie it was claimed that Mourinho had told Pogba that he would not captain United again, delivering the message in front of the squad.

It was reported that the decision was taken as the midfielder did not embody what the club is about, seemingly taking the tense relationship between the manager and their star turn to a new low.

Mourinho confirmed after 8-7 shootout loss for Frank Lampard’s Derby that he had made the decision to take the vice-captaincy off Pogba, but tried to claim there was no problem between them.

He said on Sky Sports: “The only truth is that I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain any more but no fall-out, no problems at all.

“The same person that decides that Paul is not the second captain anymore is the same person who decides that Paul was the second captain. Myself. I am the manager, I can make these decisions. No fall-out at all, no problems at all, just one decision that I don’t have to explain.”

