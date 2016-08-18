Mourinho confirms Pogba ready to make second Man Utd bow

Jose Mourinho has revealed Paul Pogba is ready to make his second Manchester United debut against Southampton.

France international Pogba missed the Red Devils’ 3-1 victory at Bournemouth on Sunday due to a suspension carried over from his Juventus days.

The 23-year-old has declared himself fit to make his second debut for the club following his world record move from Juve, and Mourinho confirmed the midfielder is ready to play “some minutes” on Friday.

“We played with some players against Leicester with less training than Paul,” the Portuguese said.

“We had guys coming back from the Euros, who were on holidays, had one week of training and they played against Leicester (in the Community Shield), not at the top of their game, not ready for 90 minutes but they played and performed and it was a good way for them to accelerate that process. In this moment they are in the building-up process of their form.

“Paul has been training for more than a week, around 10, 11 days, adaptation is really easy because he is a boy from here, he knows the club, he knows everybody. There’s no need for time to adapt.

“He needs time to build his condition and his understanding in the way the team tries to play. Yes, he’s ready to play. Ninety minutes? I don’t believe. Super performance? I don’t believe. But in condition to accelerate his process of integration in the team, that’s for sure.”