Mourinho confirms two Man Utd starters as he issues warning

Jose Mourinho has warned his Manchester United side not to underestimate Benfica after confirming two midfield starters on Wednesday night.

United head into the match with the Portuguese champions on top of their group after two straight wins, while their hosts are bottom, having lost twice and having been thumped 5-0 at Basel last time out.

Mourinho however will be without Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick. The lack of midfield options is a particular problem and Mourinho has confirmed that Ander Herrera and former Benfica man Nemanja Matic will start at the Estadio da Luz.

However, Mourinho insists he will not allow complacency to seep in against the club he briefly managed.

“What I was trying to do today was show my players what I’ve been saying since the beginning: Benfica are not only the best but much better than CSKA and Basel,” he said of the Portuguese champions.

“It’s difficult to say that about a team that lost 5-0 and 2-1, but I think I was able to do it.

“I think the players were convinced. I think they realise results are not a real indicator of teams.

“They know Benfica are a good team and are a tricky adversary for us.”