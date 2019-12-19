Tottenham have the early advantage in the race to sign an exciting 20-year-old striker from Lille, with Jose Mourinho’s connections putting them in pole position ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen is the man in question, with the Nigeria international rising to prominence in Ligue 1 this season with a host of impressive displays.

His most notable action came in the Champions League group stage where he notched in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The six-foot-one hitman has been instrumental in Lille’s superb start to their league campaign, with his nine league goals helping to catapult the French outfit into third position.

Now, a report from Sky Sports has revealed that his performances have drawn the intrerest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The article states that “the Nigeria international is expected to stay at Lille for the rest of the season,” but the French side may be tempted if they “receive a January offer that is too good to refuse.”

The 20-year-old is described as being “happy” at Lille as he continues to develop his game as the push for Champions League qualification hots up in 2020.

However, one possible advantage Tottenham may have over their rivals stems from the man who used to be Victor Osimhen’s assistant manager.

Joao Sacramento was the number two at Lille, but is now the second-in-command under Jose Mourinho at Spurs, while the report describes Lille’s sporting director – Luis Ocampos – as “a good friend of the new Tottenham boss.”

Meanwhile, Spurs supremo Daniel Levy has offered a boost to Man Utd in their quest to sign Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen.

According to the Evening Standard, United – who have been credited with interest in Eriksen in the past – remain keen and speaking to the newspaper, Levy opened up on the chances of him leaving.

In a simple statement when asked if he could sanction the sale of Eriksen to a Premier League rival, Levy said: “We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals.”