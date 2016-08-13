Mourinho contacts Anderlecht starlet over potential Man Utd move

Jose Mourinho has made contact with Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans regarding a potential move to Manchester United.

Tielemans is one of the most highly-rated young players in Europe and has previously been linked with both United and Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has already made over 100 appearances in Belgium and was voted Belgian Talent of the Year in 2014, as well as Belgian Young Professional Footballer of the Year from 2013 to 2015.

According to Wisla Pulawy youngster Lukasz Plonowski, who began his career in the same youth system as Tielemans at Anderlecht, Mourinho has contacted the midfielder with regards to a Premier League move.

“Youri called me up recently and said: Lukasz, do you know who called me? Mourinho,” Plonowski told Weslo. “He asked if how I’d take the possibility to move to Manchester United.”