Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been in contact with Real Madrid about the possibility of a summer deal for Eder Militao.

The defender has struggled for game time since arriving in a £45million deal from Porto over the summer and there is already talk that Real are ready to sell the 22-year-old.

Spurs are said to have already begun scouting for centre-backs, with long-serving star Jan Vertonghen seemingly nearing the end of his stay in north London.

Young Argentine stopper Juan Foyth is also being tipped to leave, while former record signing Davinson Sanchez is yet to fully convince Mourinho that he is the answer to Tottenham’s defensive issues.

As for Vertonghen, the 31-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has been tipped to head back to Holland after failing to earn a regular starting spot under Mourinho.

And with a summer overhaul expected, a report in El DesMarque claims that the Spurs chief wants to bring Brazilian Eder, who has previously been linked with Manchester United, to north London.

The former Porto ace is behind Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in the pecking order at the Bernabeu and when he has been given a chance has been forced to play out of position at right-back when Dani Carvajal has been out.

But it would appear that Real are determined to make money on the player, despite his lack of game time, with Zinedine Zidane insisting that the player is sold for no less than £70million.

The report adds that, for their part, Spurs are confident they can get the asking price lowered significantly and will continue to monitor the player’s situation.

Meanwhile, Tottenham duo Steven Bergwijn and Ben Davies missed training ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig.

Winger Bergwijn picked up a knock in the final stages of the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday, a game Davies missed with a suspected hamstring injury.

Neither featured in the club’s open session ahead of an afternoon flight to Germany, where Spurs must overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit on Tuesday night. Read more…