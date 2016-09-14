Mourinho created ‘culture of hatred’ against Real Madrid – Pepe

Real Madrid defender Pepe claims Jose Mourinho made the club so despised during his tenure at the club that he was actually relieved when his spell as manager came to an end.

Mourinho’s time at the Bernabeu will ultimately be remembered for his ongoing rivalry with then-Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola, with their bitter feud overshadowing Real Madrid’s La Liga triumph in 2011/12.

The Portuguese coach also made several enemies inside the club, including the likes of long-serving goalkeeper Iker Casillas, leading Brazilian-born Portugal international Pepe to be thankful his time ‘went very quick’.

“Under Mourinho, people hated us when we got out there on the pitch,” the Brazilian-born Portugal international Pepe told Cadena Ser.

“It lasted three years and thank God it went very quick.

“Things changed when Carlo Ancelotti came in, you could see people started treating us different again.”

Pepe on Zidane

The 33-year-old revealed he is more comfortable playing under Zinedine Zidane who replaced Rafa Benitez as manager in January.

‘What happened with Mourinho is in the past now. I was strong and got over it. I maintained my high level at Madrid,’ he said

‘Mourinho and Zidane are very different, one could say they are opposites. But it’s not like one is bad and the other is good.

‘Mourinho has a lot of experience as a coach, with great clubs and players. Zidane has only just started in La Liga last year. But he has played at the highest level himself and always knows what’s expected on the pitch.

‘Zidane has been a player and knows what we think. He had a brilliant career at Madrid, so understands what the pressure is like here.

‘We need to try to enjoy these moments because they’ll end one day, and he’s given us all a vote of confidence by not signing new players,’ he added.

Madrid won a record 11th European Cup/Champions League title last season and with begin this campaign against Sporting Lisbon in Group F on Wednesday.