Mourinho defends Lukaku – then turns on journalist

Jose Mourinho has defended the actions of Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian’s behaviour called into question following an after-match tunnel fracas with Manchester City on Sunday.

The £75million summer signing from Everton is accused of acting “like a back-row forward” in the tunnel after the game, with the striker accused of causing Man City coach Mikel Arteta to have blood drawn from his face.

But while the FA continues to probe the multiple incidents – which also saw Mourinho showered with milk and water by angry City players – Mourinho was asked about Lukaku’s actions and whether the club would be punishing the player for his behaviour.

“May punish who? Why?” the United boss queried when asked about possible FA punishment, before accusing the journalist who asked the question of bias. “I think you work for another club and not for the press.”

Mourinho then gave short shrift to another reporter bringing up reports of Lukaku throwing a bottle in the skirmish.

“You know, accuse? Prove? Show evidence and punish him,” he said.

When that was followed up with a question about whether he was confident his players behaved in the right way after the game, Mourinho said: “I know. I am not confident – I know.”

The FA will take a view on that when it receives the observations from United and City on Wednesday.

Both sides are in action later on Wednesday night, with City heading to Swansea as United look to get back to winning ways at home to Bournemouth.

Despite being asked about the game, Mourinho took umbrage with the lack of focus on the Cherries’ visit and harangued reporters as he left the press conference after just six minutes.

“Bye,” he said. “Bye. You don’t like Bournemouth, hey? You don’t respect them?

“You don’t think they are a team capable of coming to Old Trafford and do well? No respect for Eddie Howe? No respect for the players?”