Manchester United have confirmed Victor Lindelof will be out for the foreseeable future after Jose Mourinho admitted his concern the Swede faces a lengthy injury absence.

Lindelof suffered a knock in Sweden’s Nations League defeat to Russia last week but played through the pain barrier to keep his place in United’s starting line-up for frustrating 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 24-year-old looked to have come through the match unscathed until he pulled up in injury time feeling his right thigh. United had no substitutions left so Lindelof played on – earning him a huge pat on the back from Mourinho at full-time.

However, the United boss admitted Lindelof now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines and will definitely miss out against Young Boys at Old Trafford on Tuesday, with the Sweden star due to undergo a scan on Tuesday to determine the extent of the damage.

And a concerned Mourinho admitted it was not looking good.

“He will be out for quite a while,” Mourinho said. “It’s an injury – a proper injury – that will keep him out for a while.

“He goes for a scan tomorrow. By the experience of the medical department he has a muscular problem, and muscular problems take time.”

Mourinho, who refused to answer questions about Manchester United’s lack of consistency this season, continued: “If we have him for the Christmas period, when we need as many as possible, it will be good.”

Bailly due to earn Man Utd recall

Lindelof’s absence could see Eric Bailly recalled to the side, with Mourinho admitting last week he expected the Ivorian to feature in the game. Given Lindelof is now out, it’ll be a straight choice between Bailly and Phil Jones alongside Chris Smalling.

Marcos Rojo was another absentee during training on Monday with Mourinho confirmed he too had suffered a “small knock” but Diogo Dalot is one player expected to be handed a rare chance.

