Mourinho demands revealed as Man Utd pencil in new deal talks

Jose Mourinho has laid down his pay requirements before he commits to a new Manchester United deal, according to reports on Sunday.

The Portuguese manager is approaching the mid-point of the three-year deal he signed upon replacing Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2016, and reports have claimed United are planning to offer the manager a new deal at the club.

Mourinho is currently paid £12million a season at United, but the Sunday Mirror claims he wants a payrise of £3million per season – taking his overall package to £15million and pay parity with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

And having lead the club to success in the Europa League and EFL Cup last season and then all-but guaranteeing United’s place in the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League, the United boss’ hand has rarely been stronger.

That means another bumper windfall for the club – and Mourinho wants his slice, especially given their success of winning the Europa League ensured the club hit their performance target of major sponsors Chevrolet and Adidas.

Furthermore, in September the club announced record revenues during Mourinho’s debut season at the club with a staggering turnover of £581.2million and an operating profit of £80.8m.

Mourinho, however, has been mentioned as one of three Premier League bosses on a six-man PSG managerial shortlist this week, although the United boss has admitted he is happy at the club.

He said: “I am happy here – and I love my players.

“You try to create a story because of my words after defeat at Huddersfield – but there is no story.

“I was not speaking with Ander Herrera any more? Ander Herrera is the kind of player I have to push him away because he wants to speak with me all the time!

“I don’t know where they get these kinds of stories.

“So yes, I am happy.

“It has just been a difficult week. Big matches, injuries, tiredness…but that is just normal.”

With all the signs that both parties are ready to commit to a new deal, the Sunday Mirror claims talks over an extension to Mourinho’s new contract have been scheduled in the first week in January. And assuming negotiations are finalised quickly, it is expected that United will then shortly make an announcement on their manager’s future.