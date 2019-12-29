Manchester United are ready to take a gamble over their hopes of bringing Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford after Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho reacted to the Dane’s classy display in the draw at Norwich.

Danish international Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer after he admitted that he was thinking about finding a new challenge.

United have also been strongly linked and were also reportedly in for him before the start of the season.

According to widespread reports, Tottenham have stuck a £40m fee on Eriksen’s head in a bid to offload him in January and ensure they don’t miss out on a fee for one of the Premier League’s most naturally-gifted players.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, while United remain very much on Eriksen’s trail, the club has decided they will wait until the summer and are prepared to gamble that none of his other suitors move for the former Ajax star in the meantime.

And while it means the likes of Juventus, PSG or Real could also sign him on a pre-contract agreement from January 1, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to take that risk and spend his funds elsewhere during January.

As per the report, Solskjaer will also use the time to consider whether the likes of Leicester’s James Maddison or Aston Villa star Jack Grealish are also viable targets for the club.

Recent comments from the Villa talisman have increased speculation over a potential move to the Red Devils at the end of the season.

But with regards Eriksen, much could become clearer on his future in the coming weeks.

The Dane was restored to Tottenham’s starting line-up at Norwich on Saturday and responded with a brilliant free-kick and a Man-of-the-Match performance in the 2-2 draw.

After the match, Mourinho admitted discussions had been held on Eriksen’s future but the Portuguese coach declined to be drawn into specific details.

“I don’t want to speak about it,” said Mourinho.

“Because I speak with him, we are so open with each other because we trust each other in the sense that we keep to ourselves.

“Obviously I share with my boss, Christian knows that, every conversation we have I have to share with my boss, but it’s just between us, so I don’t want to say much.

“The only thing I can say is that he is trying to help the team like he did today, I’m happy with his Man of the Match.

“I think Christian was very good.”

Meanwhile, a clearly frustrated Mourinho said his team’s defensive woes are costing them points after he reflected on the draw at Carrow Road.

He said: “I think the same defensive mistakes that we made in the first half were made in the second half [too], this is becoming a little bit like our history”. Read more here…